Britney Spears’ mother requests a private meeting with her

Lynne Spears responded to her daughter’s accusations in an audio message.

Britney Spears said she was more angry with her mother for abandoning her while under conservatorship.

Lynne asked for a private meeting with her daughter to talk about their disagreements.

Advertisement

Lynne Spears, Britney Spears’ mother, responded to the singer’s surprising assertions in a recent audio message, in which she said she was “more angry” with her mother for abandoning her while she was under conservatorship.

The Piece of Me singer lamented her mother more than her father Jamie Spears in a since-deleted audio tape that was uploaded on YouTube on Sunday.

“I heard when reporters would call her [Lynne] at the time and ask questions of what was going on, she would innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up,” Britney said in the audio.

“It was always, like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I just don’t want to say the wrong thing. We’re praying for her,’” the pop star added in the 22-minute clip.

The singer went on to say that’s she “feels like” her mom could have gotten a lawyer in “literally two seconds” if she actually wanted to help her during the “abusive” conservatorship.

Lynne responded to her daughter’s accusations on Instagram, posting a picture of herself and Britney together while adding that she “did” her “best” to support her.

Advertisement

Lynne even asked for a “private” face-to-face meeting with her daughter to talk about their disagreements.

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!” Britney’s mother said.

“I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless!

“I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private,” Lynne concluded the post.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Lynne Spears (@lynnespears_rf)

Also Read