Britney Spears responds to Church’s claims

Britney Spears’ feud with the Catholic Church has resurfaced on social media.

The Gimme More singer, 40, responded after an Italian church recently claimed that Spears never inquired about using it as a wedding venue.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the Stronger singer began, “There was a lot of backlash saying I never asked to get married at the church I pictured. I’m writing this because the church said I never asked.”

“I hired a wedding planner who has done Madonna ’s wedding and plenty more … he was extremely expensive and yes my first request was to get married in that church pictured. It was the only picture I had and sent to him through my phone at my house. I was told 6 weeks later … I could not get married there !!!” Spears alleged that she “was told no” when she wanted to go to the church during the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“It’s not a big deal, but I don’t like being called a liar when their church says I never asked!!!” concluded the pop icon. “Pssss … the church I pictured is the St. Peter’s Basilica in Italy … not the Santa Monica Church.”

Earlier this month, Spears had called out the church for not letting her marry Sam Asghari at the house of prayer because she is not a practicing member. “Isn’t church supposed to be open to all????” she wrote on social media.

