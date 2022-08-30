Britney Spears & Sir Elton John plans music video for Hold Me Closer

Britney Spears & Sir Elton John plan music video for Hold Me Closer,

Britney Spears & Sir Elton John plan music videos for Hold Me Closer. According to reports, Britney and Sir Elton are working on a music video for their most recent song, Hold Me Closer.

The recently released song is a revamped version of the Rocket Man singer’s 1971 hit song Tiny Dancer, which debuted at number one on iTunes in 40 countries within 24 hours of its release.

According to an informant, the Toxic hit-maker and John are “ready” for the project and are planning a “big production.”

The insider explained that it was still in the early phases of development and that the team was figuring out how to best convey the song’s message.

The insider continued, “Britney and her team have met with Elton and talked about this video. “But no concept or storyline has yet been developed,” the author writes.

It will undoubtedly be a tremendous production, but Britney is prepared for it now. She is prepared for this video and is now prepared to resume making music.

According to the site, “Hold Me Closer has given her a voice again, and she is eager to utilize it.”

Since her conservatorship was terminated in 2021, Spears’ most recent single represents her return to the music industry.

The pop artist hasn’t released a single since the release of Slumber Party, a track from her 2016 album Glory.

