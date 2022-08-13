Britney Spears sons & ex-husband plea star to take care of herself.

Federline married to the pop diva and has two sons together.

A close friend of Spears responded to the comment by calling the attempt “pathetic and unacceptable.”

Britney Spears ex-husband Kevin Federline and her sons are concerned about her health.

Federline, who is married to the pop diva and has two sons together, claims he sat in on the conversation to hear how his children interact with the 40-year-old because he is “worried” about her past trauma.

Because he and the lads are upset, Kevin conducted the interview. They are concerned that the fact that Britney is [with mental disorders], which is not a secret, is being entirely overlooked, a source. Currently, the singer is wed to Sam Asghari.

After sharing an old video of his ex-wife yelling at her sons on Instagram, Federline humiliated his ex-wife online.

“After everything my sons have gone through, I can’t just watch as they are accused in this way. We made the decision as a family to post these films, despite how much it hurts. Even worse than this isn’t it. The fabrications must end. I hope our children become better people as they grow up than this,” he wrote alongside the since-deleted video.

Federline added that his children now have no interest in meeting their mother.

