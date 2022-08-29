Britney Spears was offered a lot of money for her Winfrey interview

Britney Spears disclosed surprising information about her conservatorship while stating that she had been offered “tonnes of money” for a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Toxic hitmaker attacked her family in a since-deleted YouTube video that she posted on Sunday, accusing them of abusing and controlling her for the previous 13 years.

“They literally killed me. They threw me away. That’s what I felt like. My family threw me away,” the singer said in the 22-minute audio clip.

“I get nothing out of sharing all of this,” Spears said while revealing she declined to do interviews including the one with Winfrey.

“I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people [for] lots and lots of money, but it’s insane. I don’t want any of it. For me, it’s beyond a sit-down proper interview,” she revealed.

Previously, an insider told that after Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline’s Daily Mail interview, the singer had reached her “boiling point.”

The source alleged that the mother of two was ready to do the televised interview with Winfrey to talk about her conservatorship and also clap back at K-Fed’s claims.

“Oprah has secretly reached out to Britney through her lawyer Matthew Rosengart with an open offer,” the insider said adding that the singer is all set for the tell-all.

“Britney wants the world to know her truth. She is livid with her father and ready to fire back at Kevin,” the source told the publication.

“The pressure cooker of the past few months since the conservatorship ending has fired her up,” the insider added.

