Brooklyn Beckham claims, Victoria was emotionless at his wedding

Brooklyn Beckham who recently got married, reveals that his father was emotional during the ceremony.

On the other hand his Mother Victoria, sat with a “straight face.”

Brooklyn Beckham is opening up about his lavish wedding ceremony with Nicola Peltz.

David Beckham’s son, who married in April of this year, reveals that his father was emotional during the ceremony. Mother Victoria, on the other hand, sat with a “straight face.”

“My mum always keeps a straight face, but my dad cried quite a lot,” he told Variety.

Revealing that he has taken his sensitive side from father, Brooklyn added: “I’m a crier, I’m a big crier. I’m a Pisces, so I heard Pisces are sensitive and they cry a lot and that is literally me.”

Speaking about alleged rumours of a feud between wife Nicola and mother Victoria , Brooklyn said: “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down.

“But everyone gets along, which is good,” he concluded.

