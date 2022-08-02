Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz appears together on dinner date

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz appears together on a dinner date.

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz appear together on a dinner date. On a dinner date in New York City, Brooklyn and Nicola were spotted together despite rumours of a dispute with his mother Victoria.

The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham looked dapper when going out to dinner with his wife, 27, despite having tattoos on his body.

He kept a low profile while wearing a black cap and paired the outfit with a pair of navy pants and sneakers.

Nicola, on the other hand, was dressed casually in a black blouse, a pair of high heels, and a pair of low-rise blue trousers.

Brooklyn spent time with Peltz’s family last week while his brothers, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper, along with their parents, Victoria and David, were all on vacation together on a $5 million luxury boat in the French Riviera.

It happens after Nicola and Victoria are said to have started fighting on social media.

When it was revealed that the former Spice Girls member and her husband, renowned soccer player David Beckham, were not seated at their table during their wedding, the alleged altercation began. According to a bystander, the Peltz family was the focus of the wedding and the Beckhams “were not in the forefront.”

After dating for more than two years, they got married in a grandiose ceremony back in April.



