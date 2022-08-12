Advertisement
Brooklyn Beckham quit football because of David Beckham?

  • Brooklyn opened up about why he ended his career so soon
  • He revealed that To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, that’s going to be a bit difficult.
  • He went on to reveal David Beckham’s reaction when he decided to leave the sports after being released from Arsenal club.
Brooklyn Beckham revealed that the “pressure” of living up to his legendary father David Beckham’s name was the real reason he quit football at the age of 16.

In an interview with a magazine, the aspiring chef, 23, opened up about why he ended his football career so soon, saying it would be “difficult” to emulate his father, 47.

“To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, that’s going to be a bit difficult,” Brooklyn told the publication.

He went on to reveal the former footballer’s reaction when he decided to leave the sports after being released from Arsenal club.

“My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally two,” Brooklyn revealed.

David is widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time. The Manchester United star has six Premier League titles and one Champions League to his name.

Brooklyn, on the other hand, gave up his sports dream to become a chef and even told the outlet that he and wife Nicola Peltz want to own a pub in Los Angeles.

