Brooklyn Beckham shows off with his pricey McLaren 765LT sports car

Brooklyn Beckham with his new car – Daily Mail

  • The 23-year-old model showed off his McLaren 765LT sports car in West Hollywood.
  • Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz was missing from her husband’s outing.
  • The couple announced their engagement in July 2020 and married in April this year.
Brooklyn Beckham once again turned heads in West Hollywood by displaying his ‘pricey vehicle,’ a McLaren 765LT sports car.

The 23-year-old model appeared to be following in the footsteps of her father David Beckham by driving an expensive automobile.

Notably, the 47-year-old former Manchester United player is also renowned for his opulent and lavish automobile collection, having had some of the most expensive models available.

Brooklyn kept his outfit simple and easy for his day out, wearing a plain white T-shirt and baggy pants with a single minor tear on one of the knees.

The tattooed heartthrob also sported a pair of white sneakers and spiked dark hair.

It is unclear whether the expensive automobile was Brooklyn’s own or whether he had borrowed it from his father, David.

Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz was missing from his son’s excursion. Brooklyn and the Bates Motel actress announced their engagement in July 2020 and married in April this year.

Recently, rumours have circulated that Nicola is in a cold war with Brooklyn’s mother Victoria Beckham.

