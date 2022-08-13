Advertisement
Edition: English
Brooklyn Beckham wants to be like his father David Beckham in future

Articles
Brooklyn Beckham wants to be like his father David Beckham in future

  • Brooklyn Beckham wants to be like his father David Beckham in future.
  • Brooklyn appears to be patterning his family life after his parents Victoria and David Beckham.
  • The aspiring chef gushed about parenting in an earlier interview.
Brooklyn Beckham appears to be patterning his family life after his parents Victoria and David Beckham. This Friday, David Beckham’s son admitted that he and his wedded wife, Nicola Peltz, want “10 kids.”

I’ve always wanted to have a young family, Beckham told the publication. “Whenever my wife is ready,” he said, “but I would love to start a family soon.”

The aspiring chef gushed about parenting in an earlier interview. In the interview, which was released on Wednesday, David Beckham’s son added, “I keep repeating to my wife, “I can’t wait to be a dad.”

Although I’m prepared to become a parent, I always tell my wife, “Whenever you want,” Brooklyn went on to say that he doesn’t see them having children “within the next year.”

Before she accepts “some of her own kids” and adopts a few, Nicola acknowledged that she needs time for herself and her marriage.

