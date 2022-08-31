BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs

BTS, BLACKPINK, and Seventeen all won many awards

BTS, BLACKPINK, and Seventeen all won more than one awards at VMAs

For those who don’t know, the awards show was held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on August 28, 2022.

BLACKPINK showed up on the red carpet and performed their new single, “Pink Venom,” for the crowd.

The girl group was also praised for their collaboration, “Ready for Love,” which won “Best Metaverse Performance,” and member Lisa’s solo, “LALISA,” won “Best K-pop.”

She thanked producer Teddy, YG Entertainment, and BLINKS during her acceptance speech.

Seventeen took their first-ever award at the VMAs for the ‘Push performance of the Year’ for Rock With You.

During their acceptance speech, Seventeen’s Vernon shared that “it was a huge honour to be present as the first K-pop artist for the MTV award show, and felt even greater to receive the push performance award.”

Mingyu chimed in as well and added, “Thankyou VMAs and thankyou BLINKS for all your love and support”.

BTS won the “Group of the Year” award at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for the fourth year in a row, this time in 2022.

The group was up for “Best K-Pop,” “Best Choreography,” “Best Visual Effects,” and “Best Metaverse Performance.”

