Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs

BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs

Articles
BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs

BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs

Advertisement
  • BTS, BLACKPINK, and Seventeen all won many awards
  • BLACKPINK showed up on the red carpet and performed their new single, “Pink Venom,” for the crowd.
  • Seventeen took their first-ever award at the VMAs for the ‘Push performance of the Year’ for Rock With You
Advertisement

BTS, BLACKPINK, and Seventeen all won more than one awards at VMAs

For those who don’t know, the awards show was held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on August 28, 2022.

BLACKPINK showed up on the red carpet and performed their new single, “Pink Venom,” for the crowd.

The girl group was also praised for their collaboration, “Ready for Love,” which won “Best Metaverse Performance,” and member Lisa’s solo, “LALISA,” won “Best K-pop.”

She thanked producer Teddy, YG Entertainment, and BLINKS during her acceptance speech.

Seventeen took their first-ever award at the VMAs for the ‘Push performance of the Year’ for Rock With You.

Advertisement

During their acceptance speech, Seventeen’s Vernon shared that “it was a huge honour to be present as the first K-pop artist for the MTV award show, and felt even greater to receive the push performance award.”

Mingyu chimed in as well and added, “Thankyou VMAs and thankyou BLINKS for all your love and support”.

BTS won the “Group of the Year” award at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for the fourth year in a row, this time in 2022.

The group was up for “Best K-Pop,” “Best Choreography,” “Best Visual Effects,” and “Best Metaverse Performance.”

Also Read

BTS to perform for free in Busan parking lot?
BTS to perform for free in Busan parking lot?

BTS is scheduled to perform for free in Busan. The location is...

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sohai Ali Abro enjoys motherhood, shares lovely daughter photos
Sohai Ali Abro enjoys motherhood, shares lovely daughter photos
Wednesday cast shares set photos and behind-the-scenes stories
Wednesday cast shares set photos and behind-the-scenes stories
Vikram Bhatt shares pics, dedicates song to daughter Krishna Bhatt
Vikram Bhatt shares pics, dedicates song to daughter Krishna Bhatt
Kartik Aaryan on looking for love and maybe wedding plans
Kartik Aaryan on looking for love and maybe wedding plans
Yash son of Karan Johar calls himself Badshah in a new video
Yash son of Karan Johar calls himself Badshah in a new video
Khloe Kardashian's cryptic relationship tweet left fans wondering
Khloe Kardashian's cryptic relationship tweet left fans wondering
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story