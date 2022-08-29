Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
BTS breaks record after winning VMAs award for ‘Group of the Year’

BTS breaks record after winning VMAs award for ‘Group of the Year’

Articles
Advertisement
BTS breaks record after winning VMAs award for ‘Group of the Year’

BTS breaks record after winning VMAs award for ‘Group of the Year’

Advertisement
  • BTS breaks record after winning VMAs award for ‘Group of the Year
  • The VMAs for this year were held on August 28 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.
  • Jungkook received a nomination for his work on the Left and Right album alongside Charlie Puth.
Advertisement

BTS breaks record after winning VMAs award for ‘Group of the Year.’ By receiving the title of “Group Of The Year” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for a record-breaking fourth time in a row, BTS once again makes music history.

The VMAs for this year was held on August 28 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), for those who are unfamiliar, are an awards ceremony hosted by the cable channel MTV.

Advertisement

For those who were unaware, the South Korean hotshots were unable to attend the award ceremony because of their hectic schedules—each member is currently concentrating on single projects.

Additional nominations for the group were “Best K-Pop,” “Best Choreography,” “Best Visual Effects,” and “Best Metaverse Performance.”

Advertisement

In addition, Jungkook received a nomination for his work on the Left and Right album alongside Charlie Puth.

Also Read

BLACKPINK has surpassed BTS in the best K-pop singer rankings for 2022
BLACKPINK has surpassed BTS in the best K-pop singer rankings for 2022

Blackpink surpassed BTS to take the top spot for August, raising her...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story