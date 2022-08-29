BLACKPINK has surpassed BTS in the best K-pop singer rankings for 2022
BTS breaks record after winning VMAs award for ‘Group of the Year.’ By receiving the title of “Group Of The Year” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for a record-breaking fourth time in a row, BTS once again makes music history.
The VMAs for this year was held on August 28 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), for those who are unfamiliar, are an awards ceremony hosted by the cable channel MTV.
For those who were unaware, the South Korean hotshots were unable to attend the award ceremony because of their hectic schedules—each member is currently concentrating on single projects.
Additional nominations for the group were “Best K-Pop,” “Best Choreography,” “Best Visual Effects,” and “Best Metaverse Performance.”
In addition, Jungkook received a nomination for his work on the Left and Right album alongside Charlie Puth.
