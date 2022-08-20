BTS has a new update for ARMY

boy band stated that they have been nominated for two MTV Video Music Awards in 2022

On August 20, at 2:15 a.m. KST, they posted an update to their official Twitter account.

We are so excited to be nominated for “Group of the Year” and “Song of Summer” with “Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)” at the 2022 #VMAs! Thank you so much for your love and support as always!💜 #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/akU7iklTl2 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) August 20, 2022

MTV, based in New York, has nominated the iconic K-Pop group for Group of the Year and Summer Song for their song Left and Right feat. Jungkook.

For those who are unaware, BTS won Best K-Pop at the MTV VMAs 2021 for their song Butter.

Furthermore, BTS won four wins at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2021. The boy band received accolades for Best K-pop, Biggest Fans, Best Group, and Best Pop Act of the Year.

The trio not only defeated their fellow Korean artists, but also numerous well-known worldwide artists such as Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, and Little Mix.

