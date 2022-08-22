Advertisement
BTS From Their Upcoming Telefilm of Mehwish Hayat and HSY

BTS From Their Upcoming Telefilm of Mehwish Hayat and HSY

BTS From Their Upcoming Telefilm of Mehwish Hayat and HSY

BTS From Their Upcoming Telefilm of Mehwish Hayat and HSY

  • Mehwish Hayat and HSY spotted posing together.
  • She shared some behind-the-scenes information.
  • HSY will play the movie lead role.
On the sets of their upcoming telefilm, Mehwish Hayat and Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, better known as HSY, were photographed posing for a photo shoot together.

The actress from the upcoming telefilm “London Nahi Jaunga” resorted to her instagram and offered some behind-the-scenes information.

The endeavour is a telefilm that was created under the direction of Production house. Ahmed Bhatti will serve as the film’s director while Faiza Iftikhar is the author.

Additionally, Hayat shared some entertaining clips of herself laughing about and having a great time on the set.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Hassan previously stated that he would be changing up his appearance, and that his role will be entirely different from what we have seen him play.

HSY had said earlier that: I’m quite thrilled to be taking on this new part in this telefilm. The intriguing aspect is that it contrasts sharply with the two very different characters I’ve played, Mangshi in Ishrat: Made in China and Akram in Pehli Si Mohabbat. The character and the guy in question are very different. His senses are very different from mine. His approach to life and perspective on things are very different.

Mehwish Hayat and HSY are likely to have a hot chemistry, in our opinion. The telefilm’s development is well along, and the designer has been very vocal about it. He is eager to forge new relationships with the filmmaker Ahmed Bhatti, with whom the actor has never previously collaborated.

HSY described the telefilm as having a “great script and a killer project,” despite the fact that not much is known about it yet. He revealed that he will also play the movie’s lead role.

Also Read

