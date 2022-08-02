BTS J-Hope became first South Korean artist at Lollapalooza 

BTS J-Hope became the first South Korean artist at Lollapalooza.

He gave a solo performance that lasted 70 minutes.

He shared some artistic photographs of himself on stage.

BTS J-Hope became the first South Korean performer to take the stage during Lollapalooza in Chicago. The first K-pop artist to perform alone at a significant event was J-Hope, who gave a solo performance that lasted 70 minutes.

After the historic performance, he shared some artistic photographs of himself on stage on his own Instagram account, along with a touching statement that summed up the experience.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

“July 31, 2022, is going to be one of my greatest and most memorable moments,” the BTS member wrote. One of Jack in the Box’s most significant obstacles was Lollapalooza.

“I drove myself forward as hard as I could, again and again, to practice for the presentation. It was just one dread-filled moment after another, preparing an hour-long show with myself front and center.”

Most importantly, carefully planning every aspect of the event taught me along the way more about my true self. Yesterday was the climax of this entire process, therefore it will be an even more special memory in my life’s history and have an even greater significance, said BTS J-hope.

He expressed his appreciation for everyone who helped with the project and singled out singer and actress Becky G, fellow BTS member Jimin, and BTS supporters as well.

