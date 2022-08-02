BTS releasing new episode of Run BTS

BTS will be dropping a special instalment of their online series Run BTS.

RM, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga, and Jimin were all recently diagnosed with Covid-19.

The virus caused the group to postpone their most recent tour.

BTS K-pop sensations haven’t shared a new episode of their online series – which sees them complete challenges often with special episodes for holidays – for 10 months but recently shared they will be dropping a new special instalment, following the conclusion of its third series in October.

On Tuesday, a teaser with RM, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga, and Jimin was shared online.

In the clip for the show, which began in 2015, RM says: “BTS’ own show, Run BTS, is finally back after a 10 month break!”

Jin adds: “We did some recharging and brought more fun back with us. We hope you’ll look forward to it.”

Positive COVID-19 test results caused the septet to postpone their most recent tour before they revealed in June that they would be concentrating on solo projects for the time being.

In March, a statement read: “We would like to provide you with some information on BTS member Jung Kook being diagnosed with Covid-19. Jungkook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance. After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (Covid-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (Covid-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT).”

The virus struck V earlier in February.

At the time, the ‘Butter’ hitmakers’ management said: “He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.”

Suga, Jin, and RM all contracted the contagious sickness over the holiday season.

Their label Big Hit Entertainment said: “We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3.”