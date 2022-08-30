BTS to perform for free in Busan parking lot?

BTS is scheduled to perform for free in Busan.

The location is upsetting some fans.

The concert will be held in the outside parking lot of the Busan Port.

On October 15, 2022, BTS is scheduled to perform for free at the World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert in Busan.

Fans were thrilled to learn about the free BTS concert, but they were irritated to learn that it will be held in the outside parking lot of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal.

100,000 people are expected to attend the event because BTS has such a strong fan base, as a result the concert will need a lot of room.

Despite the city’s large stadiums, fans do not understand why the administration chose an outdoor location.

According to Koreaboo, the Busan Government is receiving criticism for choosing a location that is in a difficult to access region of the city.

Fans are unhappy with the venue and assume that the mayor of Busan is to blame, albeit doubting the motivations behind the choice.

They believe that since the area is still undeveloped, the decision was solely made to increase the amount of traffic in the area in order to raise the land’s worth.

