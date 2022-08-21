Bushra Iqbal remembers Aamir Liaquat’s beautiful memories

Bushra Iqbal explains why she supports her ex-husband Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a well-known politician, and television host passed dead on June 9, 2022, at his Karachi home. Everyone was stunned by the sudden demise of Aamir Liaquat.

The game show “Inaam Ghar,” which Aamir Liaquat Hussain hosted, became renowned. The program debuted in 2014 and ran till 2017.

At the show, many game segments and enjoyable activities were planned. With his excellent sense of humor and other talents, Aamir Liaquat used to entertain the crowd.

Recent memories of the late Aamir Liaquat Hussain from the set of “Inaam Ghar” were shared on Bushra Iqbal’s Youtube channel by Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife.

