  Bushra Iqbal sues Dania for claiming herself Aamir Liaquat's widow
Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third wife Dania Shah is desperate to get what’s left in his accounts. Her sudden u-turn after Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s death calls her loyalty and words into question.

In a recent interview, Syeda Bushra Iqbal elaborated on everything. From her claim to be Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s widow, she said they have Khula proof that he accepted it.

The court plays Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s other audio as evidence of Dania Shah’s bad intentions.

Bushra Iqbal said the exhumation case was almost over when the petitioner added Dania Shah. Petitioner Abdul Ahad had no strong evidence.

FIA cyber wing has also given them a positive response and soon would be taking action against Dania Shah. Here’s the complete video

