Caitlyn Jenner got nervous as she attends Kendall Jenner’s tequila launch party

Caitlyn Jenner got nervous as she went to her daughter Kendall Jenner’s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu last week.

The I Am Cait alum reportedly had a “hard time” being around some of the Kardashians/Jenners at the party, including her ex-partner Kris Jenner.

The Olympic gold winner was “sad” to see how things have altered in terms of her connection with the family after she transitioned and split from Kris.

Caitlyn had a lot of anxiety before attending Kendall’s function last night. She was aware that Kendall really wanted her to attend and that she had to be there.

Being around all of them at once (her estranged family members) was difficult, the person continued.

The insider stated, “Kris, Khloe [Kardashian], and Kim [Kardashian] were friendly to her, but they did not participate in discussion.”

“Caitlyn understands that she has contributed to the end of some of these relationships, and she is devastated by how much has changed since her transition.

She wishes things had been handled better, but they were not able to. She has a wonderful relationship with her biological daughters, Kylie and Kendall, and she is now her genuine self. That is what Caitlyn values most, the insider claimed.

The former pair was not seen together in any photos from the occasion, but according to the outlet, they both appeared to be enjoying themselves.

