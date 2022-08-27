Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Camilla and Charles win hearts on International Dog Day

Camilla and Charles win hearts on International Dog Day

Articles
Advertisement
Camilla and Charles win hearts on International Dog Day

Camilla and Charles win hearts on International Dog Day

Advertisement
  • Prince Charles and Camilla receive plaudits.
  • They post beautiful’ picture on Friday.
  • They want to commemorate International Dog Day.
Advertisement

Prince Charles and Camilla have received plaudits for their ‘beautiful’ post on Friday to commemorate International Dog Day.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall paid gratitude to Battersea Pups Home and medical Detention Dogs on Twitter by posting a picture of themselves holding two adorable dogs.

The royal couple also revealed that Beth and Bluebell, their two canines, were acquired from the same shelter.

“Happy International Dog Day,” the sweet post’s caption stated. “A moment to honor our cherished canine companions and promote the work that organizations like @meddetectdogs and @battersea_ do to benefit dogs everywhere.”

“Beth and Bluebell, the Duchess’s own dogs, were adopted from @battersea_, a nonprofit organization that has found homes for more than three million animals since its founding in 1860.

Also Read

Queen and Charles’ silence on Diana’s anniversary may cause criticism
Queen and Charles’ silence on Diana’s anniversary may cause criticism

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fear provoking criticism. If the future king...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story