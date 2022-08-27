Queen and Charles’ silence on Diana’s anniversary may cause criticism
Prince Charles and Camilla have received plaudits for their ‘beautiful’ post on Friday to commemorate International Dog Day.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall paid gratitude to Battersea Pups Home and medical Detention Dogs on Twitter by posting a picture of themselves holding two adorable dogs.
The royal couple also revealed that Beth and Bluebell, their two canines, were acquired from the same shelter.
“Happy International Dog Day,” the sweet post’s caption stated. “A moment to honor our cherished canine companions and promote the work that organizations like @meddetectdogs and @battersea_ do to benefit dogs everywhere.”
“Beth and Bluebell, the Duchess’s own dogs, were adopted from @battersea_, a nonprofit organization that has found homes for more than three million animals since its founding in 1860.
