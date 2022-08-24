Camilla idealized an ancestor

Camilla Parker had intended to date a royal.

She frequently acknowledged that she idealized and looked up to her illustrious ancestor.

She “bragged” about her great-royal grandmother’s relationship.

Since she was a young girl, Camilla Parker had intended to date a royal, according to the expert.

The great-grandmother of the Duchess of Cornwall, who is now married to Prince Charles, left a lasting impression on her thanks to her royal liaison with King Edward VII.

The future Queen Consort frequently acknowledged that she idealized and looked up to her illustrious ancestor and saw her as a role model.

This week on To Di For Daily with Kinsey Schofield, author of “The Day Diana Died” Christopher Anderson disclosed that Camilla had once “bragged” about her great-royal grandmother’s relationship.

According to Mr. Anderson, “I spoke with a number of people who grew up with Camilla, one of whom was the late actress Lynn Redgrave.

She attended the same school as Camilla, and everyone there recalled how Camilla boasted about her great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, who served as the King’s mistress, and how she intended to follow in her great-footsteps, grandmother’s even when she was a young girl.

The expert says, “It demonstrates how long she had this in her thoughts.

