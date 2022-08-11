Camilla Parker-Bowles “changed her whole life” for Charles

Experts recently reveal some of the modifications Camilla Parker-Bowles allegedly made.

Experts recently reveal some of the modifications Camilla Parker-Bowles allegedly made to her life in order to wed Prince Charles.

Author and royal biographer Angela Levin revealed this knowledge during an interview with the Daily Star.

She was reported as stating, “I believe it’s really astounding that she could transform her life so radically at the age of 57 when she married Prince Charles.”

She previously had no career. She showed no interest. She simply enjoyed reading, going out, and having a good time. Additionally, she was not raised to think otherwise.

“However, she has significantly improved. Additionally, the more she contributes to charities, the more she wants to do.

The Duchess was recently praised by Ms. Levin for “having done a lot to attempt to stop domestic abuse.” She doesn’t feel guilty about any of the charities she supports, which is something that many other royals would never have done.

