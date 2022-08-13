Camilla received “assistance” to improve her reputation.

Before she married Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, apparently received “assistance” to improve her reputation.

A highly publicized courtship led to the Duchess’ 2005 wedding to the Prince of Wales.

Her Royal Highness received aid despite the “public outrage,” according to royal insider Angela Levin, who spoke to The Daily Star.

Because of how despised she was by the public, Levin said, “I know there was help before she married Prince Charles.

The next sensational book Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort was written by the author.

According to Levin, the prospective Queen Consort doesn’t give the unfavorable press much thought.

The biographer stated, “She doesn’t care if they don’t like her; she wants people to see her and then decide for themselves.”

She is a Prince Charles fan. She admires him,” she added. She has selected the charity so that he won’t feel as though she is trying to push him aside; she accepts him for who he is.

