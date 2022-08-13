Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Camille Vasquez lands in hot water with new video from Amber Heard defamation trial
Camille Vasquez lands in hot water with new video from Amber Heard defamation trial

Camille Vasquez lands in hot water with new video from Amber Heard defamation trial

Articles
Advertisement
Camille Vasquez lands in hot water with new video from Amber Heard defamation trial

Camille Vasquez lands in hot water with new video from Amber Heard defamation trial

Advertisement
  • Camille Vasquez lands in hot water with new video from Amber Heard defamation trial.
  • Tape from the trial’s final arguments, Camille inadvertently refers to Johnny Depp as a “abuser.”
  • According to a source close to the attorney said Camille actually wanted to say “abuse victim.”
Advertisement

Camille Vasquez, the attorney for Johnny Depp, has run into trouble with a recent video clip from Amber Heard’s defamation case.

Following the viralization of a tape from the trial’s final arguments in which Camille inadvertently refers to Johnny Depp as a “abuser,” Camille is at the centre of controversy.

Soon after being posted on social media, the video clip started to circulate online. Camille is heard in the film saying, “never thought she would have to face,” before appearing to trip over her words and adding, “her abuser.”

According to a source close to the attorney said Camille actually wanted to say “abuse victim.”

During the Amber Heard slander trial, Camille gained the hearts of Johnny Depp followers, who now refer to her as “Queen” Camille.

Also Read

Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ at the prospect of a reunion with Johnny Depp
Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ at the prospect of a reunion with Johnny Depp

Camille Vasquez's reunion with Johnny Depp has gone viral, with a video...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Yumna Zaidi discusses shooting the viral pool scene
Yumna Zaidi discusses shooting the viral pool scene
Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s concert charges revealed
Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s concert charges revealed
Chrishell Stause responds to Josh Flagg after 'Selling Sunset' criticism  
Chrishell Stause responds to Josh Flagg after 'Selling Sunset' criticism  
'Ted Lasso' star Waddingham to co-host Eurovision contest
'Ted Lasso' star Waddingham to co-host Eurovision contest
Kiara Advani share unseen pictures from wedding to wish her mom
Kiara Advani share unseen pictures from wedding to wish her mom
Jeremy Strong's method acting has an impact on his coworkers  
Jeremy Strong's method acting has an impact on his coworkers  
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story