Camille Vasquez lands in hot water with new video from Amber Heard defamation trial.

Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ at the prospect of a reunion with Johnny Depp
Camille Vasquez's reunion with Johnny Depp has gone viral, with a video...
Camille Vasquez, the attorney for Johnny Depp, has run into trouble with a recent video clip from Amber Heard’s defamation case.
Following the viralization of a tape from the trial’s final arguments in which Camille inadvertently refers to Johnny Depp as a “abuser,” Camille is at the centre of controversy.
Soon after being posted on social media, the video clip started to circulate online. Camille is heard in the film saying, “never thought she would have to face,” before appearing to trip over her words and adding, “her abuser.”
According to a source close to the attorney said Camille actually wanted to say “abuse victim.”
During the Amber Heard slander trial, Camille gained the hearts of Johnny Depp followers, who now refer to her as “Queen” Camille.
