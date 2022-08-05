Canadian pop star Justin Bieber offers his help to Brittney Griner.

A Russian court convicted the 31-year-old WNBA player guilty of narcotics possession and smuggling.

She apologized in court for her oversight and the shame it caused her teammates

A Russian court convicted the 31-year-old WNBA player guilty of narcotics possession and smuggling after she was discovered in February in possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in a Moscow airport.

She apologized in court for her oversight and the shame it caused her teammates, her club, her supporters, and the city of (Yekaterinburg).

I also want to express my regrets to my parents, my brothers, the Phoenix Mercury organization back home, the incredible WNBA players, and my wonderful spouse there.

Justin posted a link to an article about the sentence and said on Instagram, “This hurts. Please let me know if there is any way someone can help.

