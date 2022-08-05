Advertisement
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber offers his help to Brittney Griner

  • Canadian pop star Justin Bieber offers his help to Brittney Griner.
  • A Russian court convicted the 31-year-old WNBA player guilty of narcotics possession and smuggling.
  • She apologized in court for her oversight and the shame it caused her teammates
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber offers his help to Brittney Griner. Brittney Griner has received an offer of assistance from Canadian music singer Justin following her nine-year prison term.

A Russian court convicted the 31-year-old WNBA player guilty of narcotics possession and smuggling after she was discovered in February in possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in a Moscow airport.

She apologized in court for her oversight and the shame it caused her teammates, her club, her supporters, and the city of (Yekaterinburg).

I also want to express my regrets to my parents, my brothers, the Phoenix Mercury organization back home, the incredible WNBA players, and my wonderful spouse there.

Justin posted a link to an article about the sentence and said on Instagram, “This hurts. Please let me know if there is any way someone can help.

