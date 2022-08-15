Cannula in arm, Kangana Ranaut celebrates Independence Day

Kangana Ranaut shared that she is suffering from dengue.

On Monday, she celebrated Independence Day at her home with Indian flag in hand.

Recently, actress Kangana Ranaut shared on her Instagram Stories that she is down with dengue. On Monday, Kangana imparted recordings of herself to Indian banner in her grasp as she grinned and observed Independence day at her home.

Advertisement

Kangana has said that despite the fact that she couldn’t take off from her home in light of her sickness, the soul of public festival has assumed control over her.

In the primary video, Kangana is perched on her couch with Indian banner in her grasp and stated, “Happy Independence Day to all”.

Her next Instagram Stories highlighted an image of her in bed, with a cannula in her arm. She subtitled it, “Couldn’t get out of my room lekin the spirit of national celebration has taken over me in the most empowering way. From my home staff, nurses and gardeners all congratulating each other, I heard Honourable Prime Minister speech this Morning.”

She added, “They say one person can change the world, stands true for our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji never in my life I saw such an euphoria of nationalism, duty and optimism for future among people. Probably one such gigantic consciousness is what we call avatar.. those who can not only rise but also uplift not hundreds or thousands but entire humanity…Jai Hind.”

Kangana as well as numerous other Bollywood VIPs likewise shared recordings and photographs via online entertainment.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, his children AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan lifted the public banner at their Mumbai home, Mannat, just before India’s Independence Day to join the Har Ghar Tiranga crusade.

He inscribed the video, “Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly.”

Famous people, for example, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and numerous others wished their fans via web-based entertainment on India’s 76th Independence Day.

Also Read Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma extends Independence day wishes Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating 75 years of Independence Day...

Advertisement