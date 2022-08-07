Car-crash interview of Prince Andrew will get rival drama

Emily Maitlis, the host of Prince Andrew’s car-crash interview, has been getting ready to make a rival drama.

During the famous interview, the Duke of York talked about his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The journalist worked with Blueprint pictures to turn painful details of the controversial interview into a scripted drama.

This happened after Sam McAlister, a TV host, said that she had sold the movie rights to her book Scoops.

In his book, McAlister talks about how he got the interview and reveals other shocking facts about the day itself.

After her book came out, sources said that the broadcaster was accused of taking most of the credit for a team effort.

According to media, an insider said at the time, “There is internal disappointment because it is not the done thing to expose how you go about these journalistic practices and also because a lot of people who did a considerable amount of work on this show are being written out of the process in pursuit of one person’s career.

“Former colleagues find that disappointing.”