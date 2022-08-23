Advertisement
Cardi B responds to criticism as Jake Shields called her bad example for kids

  • Cardi B responds to criticism as Jake Shields called her a bad example for kids.
  • She donates $1 million to the coronavirus relief effort in addition to funding the procurement of 20,000 meals for front-line staff in New York.
  • In his criticism of Andrew Tate’s exclusion from numerous social media networks.
Cardi B responded after being criticized for setting a poor example for children by MMA fighter Jake Shields.

In his criticism of the 35-year-old influencer/former kickboxer Andrew Tate’s exclusion from numerous social media networks, including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, Shields, 43, brought up the name of the 29-year-old musical sensation.

Tate breached the hate speech guideline, which also owns Instagram and Facebook, while misogynistic comments on TikTok resulted in Tate’s account being permanently banned, according to the news site.

After saying that rape victims “carry blame” and that women stay at home, Tate was banned from Twitter in 2017, according to reports.

Shields tweeted, “People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young ladies looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians,” in reference to Cardi B.

I’m married, I don’t consume drugs, I don’t smoke marijuana, and I don’t do cocaine, the I Like It artist, 29, wrote in defense of herself.

The Bodak Yellow musician continued, “I’m a parent of 2 kids and I do a lot of charitable work. My kids’ names are Kulture, 4, and Wave, 11 months.

Oh hey, let me add cardi to it to defend a man who supports rape and misogyny.

After the argument, the New Yorker, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, appeared to erase her tweet.

2020 saw she donate $1 million to the coronavirus relief effort in addition to funding the procurement of 20,000 meals for front-line staff in New York.

