CBA army raises money for Arsalan’s birthday

On Arsalan’s birthday #HBD ARSALAN NASEER has been trending

The CBA Army India and UAE spearheaded a fundraising effort that raised more than PKR 50K.

The funds were distributed to deserving children.

Advertisement

Arslan Naseer of Chupke Chupke fame, a Pakistani heartthrob and rising star, is among the celebrities whose popularity stems from CBA comics.

His massive fan base is showering praise on the actor as the hashtag #HBD ARSLAN NASEER has been trending on Twitter.

CBA ARMY is present all over the world. On the occasion of the Paaristan actor’s birthday, the CBA Army India and CBA Army UAE spearheaded a fundraising effort that raised more than PKR 50K.

The funds were distributed to deserving children. Other drives in Pakistan, India, and the UAE included feeding the poor, planting trees, and feeding animals at shelter homes.

Here is how the Twitter community is brimming with positivity and celebrating the famous Youtuber and actor’s special day.

Advertisement

A small gift from us (cba army) to you.❤️

Happiest birthday @ArslanNaseerCBA HBD ARSLAN NASEER #HBDArslanNaseer pic.twitter.com/8hVMD2lblR — CBA Army – India✨ (@Fareehaaa__) July 31, 2022

Advertisement

Leave them they cant even donate 1 rupee for any good thing. Literally they are jealous

HBD ARSLAN NASEER #HBDArslanNaseer https://t.co/T3579tIFeX — Khan ray (@Khanray5) August 1, 2022

Advertisement

Wishing you a very happy birthday king 🥳🥳🎉

You have many many more happiest and successful birthdays Ameen❤️

HBD ARSLAN NASEER#HBDArslanNaseer pic.twitter.com/APfmZHsQrZ Advertisement — aylan_The_Best (@shaila_aaa) July 31, 2022

Also Read