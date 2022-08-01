Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
CBA army raises money for Arsalan’s birthday

CBA army raises money for Arsalan’s birthday

Articles
Advertisement
CBA army raises money for Arsalan’s birthday

CBA army raises money for Arsalan’s birthday

Advertisement
  • On Arsalan’s birthday #HBD ARSALAN NASEER has been trending
  • The CBA Army India and UAE spearheaded a fundraising effort that raised more than PKR 50K.
  • The funds were distributed to deserving children.
Advertisement

 

Arslan Naseer of Chupke Chupke fame, a Pakistani heartthrob and rising star, is among the celebrities whose popularity stems from CBA comics.

His massive fan base is showering praise on the actor as the hashtag #HBD ARSLAN NASEER has been trending on Twitter.

CBA ARMY is present all over the world. On the occasion of the Paaristan actor’s birthday, the CBA Army India and CBA Army UAE spearheaded a fundraising effort that raised more than PKR 50K.

The funds were distributed to deserving children. Other drives in Pakistan, India, and the UAE included feeding the poor, planting trees, and feeding animals at shelter homes.

Here is how the Twitter community is brimming with positivity and celebrating the famous Youtuber and actor’s special day.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story