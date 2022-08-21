Celebrities pay heartfelt tribute to singer Nayyara Noor

Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor has died. The playback singer was both a stage performer and one of the most popular people who sang movie songs on the Indian subcontinent. She gave live concerts of ghazal on Pakistani TV shows or in the country’s music halls.

Nayyara Noor was born on November 3, 1950, in Guwahati, Assam, which is in northeast India. This is also where she grew up.

Her family and ancestors were merchants from Amritsar, Punjab, who moved to Assam and set up shop there. Her father was a member of the All India Muslim League and invited Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Assam before India was split up in 1947.

Noor’s mother and brothers relocated to Karachi, Pakistan, around 1957 or 1958. Indians. Her father remained in Assam to care for the family farm till 1993. Nayyara grew up listening to Kanan Devi, Kamla, and Begum Akhtar’s bhajans, ghazals, and thumris.

Numerous celebrities, friends, and members of fraternities flocked to social media to express their sorrow and loss following the legend Nayyara Noor’s passing shortly after the news of her passing spread on the internet. Some of them also honoured the departed soul for what she had given to the nation.

