To item number or not to item number is a topic of frequent discussion in Pakistani cinema. Even the label, “dance number,” “item music,” or something entirely different, cannot be agreed upon. Amna Ilyas, a famous actress, is now weighing in with her opinion.

The supermodel-turned-actress, in particular, shared her thoughts on the item numbers she has performed in Pakistani movies up to this point. When she recently rocked to the beats of her new electrifying song from the movie Chaudhry, “Aatish,” the Tum Mere Paas Raho actress got herself into some hot water.

The Baaji star feels that the term “item song” and how it is used to describe dance numbers do not accurately reflect the intent behind its creation. talking with a regional news organization.

“I believe that society has concocted a certain perception for the term ‘item song’ that automatically adds a degrading and derogatory spin to the finished product.”

She added how such dance numbers add a little extra to the film.

Advertisement

“Performance songs are meant to add flavour to a film. They’re meant to serenade the audience with a catchy tune and introduce them to a dancer who can pull off immaculate moves.”