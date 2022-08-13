Chad & JT Go Deep, Netflix’s movie unveils Trailer, Release Date, Cast.

Advertisement
Chad & JT Go Deep, a comedy film from Netflix, will soon be available to watch by fans.

Every day, a huge selection of brand-new TV episodes and films are added to the streaming platform, offering something to suit every taste.

Release Date:

Netflix’s new movie is set to hit the screens on  August 23, 2022.

CAST:

  • Tom Allen
  • John Parr
  • Dave Kneebone
  • Tim Heidecker
  • Eric Wareheim
  • Dan Lucchesi
  • The pair can also be seen in the trailer deciding to ride their scooters along the road rather than their cars, which are left at home.Fans may also look forward to some enjoyable surprises near the conclusion, including hilarious banter and ‘open’ displays of self-expression.

    To raise awareness of crucial topics, they even take their activism into public spaces.

Here is trailer:

