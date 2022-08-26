Advertisement
Articles
  • Channing Tatum’s post about Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train” left fans confused.
  • To promote “Bullet Train,” Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt used their Instagram account.
  • The movie is based on Ktar Isaka’s 2010 book Maria Beetle.
Channing Tatum’s followers were confused about whether he liked or despised the Brad Pitt-starring film “Bullet Train” after seeing his Instagram post about it.

In order to promote “Bullet Train,” a new movie starring Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt from “The Lost City,” Channing Tatum used his Instagram account.

 

“Caught a quick ride on a Bullet Train…it got a little weird.
The actor captioned his photo with the hashtag “#BulletTrainMovie.”

The movie is based on Ktar Isaka’s 2010 book Maria Beetle. Brad Pitt plays a former assassin in the movie who must fight off other murderers while traveling on a fictionalized version of the Tokaido Shinkansen

. The movie also stars Benito A. Martnez Ocasio, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Sandra Bullock in addition to Brad Pitt.

Next Story