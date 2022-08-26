Channing Tatum’s post about Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train” left fans confused.

To promote “Bullet Train,” Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt used their Instagram account.

The movie is based on Ktar Isaka’s 2010 book Maria Beetle.

Advertisement

Channing Tatum’s followers were confused about whether he liked or despised the Brad Pitt-starring film “Bullet Train” after seeing his Instagram post about it.

In order to promote “Bullet Train,” a new movie starring Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt from “The Lost City,” Channing Tatum used his Instagram account.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum)

Advertisement

“Caught a quick ride on a Bullet Train…it got a little weird.

The actor captioned his photo with the hashtag “#BulletTrainMovie.”

The movie is based on Ktar Isaka’s 2010 book Maria Beetle. Brad Pitt plays a former assassin in the movie who must fight off other murderers while traveling on a fictionalized version of the Tokaido Shinkansen

. The movie also stars Benito A. Martnez Ocasio, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Sandra Bullock in addition to Brad Pitt.

Also Read Channing Tatum replaces Chris Evans in project Artemis Greg Berlanti will now direct the film in place of Jason Bateman....