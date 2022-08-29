Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

  Charles' made Diana feel bad for missing William's pregnancy event
  • Diana described her first pregnancy in her own words.
  • Prince Charles allegedly “made her feel bad” for skipping a royal event.
  • The marriage of Diana and Charles was infamously unsatisfactory.
According to royal biographer Andrew Morton’s book about the late princess, Princess Diana was allegedly “made to feel terrible” by husband Prince Charles when she skipped a royal engagement during her first pregnancy with son Prince William.

Recently, The media published an excerpt from Morton’s biography of Diana, titled Diana, Her True Story – In Her Own Words, in which Diana described her first pregnancy in her own words.

The visit to the Duchy of Cornwall’s estate was the only thing that was ever cancelled while I was carrying William, Diana revealed in the book. And my husband really made me feel bad about it.

The author continued, “We had to find a date in the diary that suited Charles and his polo when we had William on June 21, 1982.

Then Diana said: “We arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital extremely early. All throughout the labor, I felt as if I had parrot sickness.,  very poor labor.  Anyhow, the boy showed up,  tremendous excitement Thrilled.”

“We had scheduled my delivery for a time when Charles could dismount his polo pony. That was really sweet, and I’m grateful for that. She added.

The marriage of Diana and Charles was infamously unsatisfactory, with the future King of Britain falling in love with Camilla rather than his wife.

