After a year of dating, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen married, but conflicts soon arose. After three years of marriage, Charu has chosen to ‘dissolve’ this marriage. The Mere Angne Mein actress she made the choice after accumulating unsolved concerns. Charu’s relationship with Rajeev isn’t healthy, but she’s close with Sushmita Sen.

Charu Asopa’s spouse is Sushmita Sen’s sibling. The actress told Pinkvilla she’s alone amid tough times. Charu claimed there isn’t one problem to be solved, but too many that are beyond anyone’s understanding. She gets ‘comfort’ in talking to sister-in-law Sushmita Sen. Charu Asopa said, “My sister-in-great. law’s I regularly chat to her and discuss my worries. Other than her, I’m not comfortable revealing my difficulties since…”

When asked whether she had emotional support, the 34-year-old cried up. stated “They’re my strongest supporters: my lawyer, brother, and sister-in-law. I have no other emotional support than them. I’m responsible for Ziana. Then I became ill. So much is occurring at once that I can only struggle. I can’t become weak.”

Rajeev Sen posted a ‘happy’ picture with Charu amid divorce rumours. She was’shocked’ and stated, “Rajeev shared an old photo among all this. I don’t know why he did it. I’m astonished like the crowd. I don’t comprehend his double standards. We haven’t spoken because we’re lawfully commuting. We’ve been corresponding. We can’t argue about this in the home, but everyone knows. My lawyer can’t get Rajeev’s lawyer to respond, delaying the case. The delay baffles me.”