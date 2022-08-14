Check out Jannat Saud’s bonding with her father!

The well-known showbiz duo Javeria and Saud, who has been working in the business for a while, have a daughter named Jannat Saud, and they continue to give their all to amuse their audience.
Jannat Saud posts images and videos from various occasions on her official social media account. Beautiful memories that Javeria shared with her family include scenes where the mother and daughter are frequently twins.
However, Jannat’s social media account is managed by her parents, which is a critical activity in the modern period.
Also Read
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Javeria Saud is a Pakistani television actress, producer, singer, and host. Some of her notable television shows are Manzilein, Anhoni, Tipu Sultan, Maa, Thori Khushi Thora Ghum, Khaali Aankhein, Harjaaye, and many more.
Read More News On
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.