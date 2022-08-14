Advertisement
Edition: English
Check out Jannat Saud’s bonding with her father!

Articles
The well-known showbiz duo Javeria and Saud, who has been working in the business for a while, have a daughter named Jannat Saud, and they continue to give their all to amuse their audience.

Jannat Saud posts images and videos from various occasions on her official social media account. Beautiful memories that Javeria shared with her family include scenes where the mother and daughter are frequently twins.

However, Jannat’s social media account is managed by her parents, which is a critical activity in the modern period.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Pakistan Showbiz (@showbizzpakistaniofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Pakistan Showbiz (@showbizzpakistaniofficial)

Javeria Saud is a Pakistani television actress, producer, singer, and host. Some of her notable television shows are Manzilein, Anhoni, Tipu Sultan, Maa, Thori Khushi Thora Ghum, Khaali Aankhein, Harjaaye, and many more.

