Cheryl gives a sneak peek of her “new pal”: See here

Cheryl Sandberg resigns from Meta
Cheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta in the fall. He became Facebook's chief operating officer (COO) for 14 years, second only...
On the July 12 edition of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb said that Haley has a chore chart and is rewarded with quarters for completing certain tasks, such as making her bed.
The 39-year-old was seen in the snapshot posing with her “new companion” while wearing a denim baseball cap and shirt. Her makeup was kept to a minimum.
The singer captioned the endearing scene, “Made a new pal today… he’s named limelight. He is a famous actor.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The 39-year-old was seen in the snapshot posing with her “new companion” while wearing a denim baseball cap and shirt. Her makeup was kept to a minimum.
The singer captioned the endearing scene, “Made a new pal today… he’s named limelight. He is a famous actor.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.