Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cheryl gives a sneak peek of her “new pal”: See here

Cheryl gives a sneak peek of her “new pal”: See here

Articles
Advertisement
Cheryl gives a sneak peek of her “new pal”: See here

Cheryl gives a sneak peek of her “new pal”: See here

Advertisement
  • The presenter of the Today show, 57, told a heartwarming tale about giving back last month that focused on her daughter Haley.

On the July 12 edition of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb said that Haley has a chore chart and is rewarded with quarters for completing certain tasks, such as making her bed.

Also Read

Cheryl Sandberg resigns from Meta
Cheryl Sandberg resigns from Meta

Cheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta in the fall. He became Facebook's chief operating officer (COO) for 14 years, second only...

Advertisement

The 39-year-old was seen in the snapshot posing with her “new companion” while wearing a denim baseball cap and shirt. Her makeup was kept to a minimum.

The singer captioned the endearing scene, “Made a new pal today… he’s named limelight. He is a famous actor.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial)

Advertisement

Also Read

Cheryl Burke Shares a ‘Hot’ New Topless Picture Amid Matthew Lawrence’s Divorce
Cheryl Burke Shares a ‘Hot’ New Topless Picture Amid Matthew Lawrence’s Divorce

The statement comes over a month after actor Matthew Lawrence reacted to...

The 39-year-old was seen in the snapshot posing with her “new companion” while wearing a denim baseball cap and shirt. Her makeup was kept to a minimum.

The singer captioned the endearing scene, “Made a new pal today… he’s named limelight. He is a famous actor.

Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story