Chetna Pande reveals she joined Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12

Every week, the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 face tough challenges. During “Teams Week” last week, the contestants were split into two groups. Mohit Malik was in charge of the red team, and Tushar Kalia was in charge of the yellow team. Both teams had to compete against each other in a series of stunts, and the team that won the most stunts would not be eliminated. After the red and yellow teams fought and competed hard, the yellow team lost in the final showdown, and Chetna Pande’s journey on the Colors reality show came to an end.

Chetna Pande said this about the end of her time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: “I have enjoyed every step of this journey. I signed up for this show for my dad, and it makes me happy to see how proud my parents are of me. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has not only helped me face my fears, but it has also taught me how to fight and beat them. I’m grateful to Rohit Sir for being my guide and always being there for me. When I leave, I will be a stronger person than I thought I was before. In Cape Town, where we shot, I had a great time with the other contestants. This city has a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to come back. I wish everyone the best of luck. The best one should win.”

A person who knows the actress said, “The best way to describe contestant Chetna Pande’s journey would be that it was full of twists and turns.” She has done every stunt with grit, from hanging upside down to lifting the crocodiles. Chetna was always liked by her fellow contestants because she liked to have fun and worked hard to win stunts.