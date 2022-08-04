Chitrangda Singh on being called Mehwish Hayat’s lookalike, ‘ I do agree’

Indian actress Chitrangda Singh recently agreed that she has some basic and prominent resemblance to Mehwish Hayat.

Chitrangda Singh has been compared to the Ms. Marvel actress. It was proven by looking at the divas’ Instagram pages that Singh and Hayat do, in fact, share an amazing similarity.

The Bollywood star, in an interview, addressed the aforementioned claims. “I keep getting tagged on Instagram saying that she’s my doppelganger. And fans keep telling us that we look alike, or ask if we’re twins or sisters,” the actor who made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Hazaron Khuwaishein Aisi, said.

Singh went on to add, “I haven’t seen Mehwish Hayat’s work in Ms. Marvel yet, but she’s beautiful and lovely. I do think that sometimes there is a look that is very similar – I do agree that there is a resemblance. Let’s just say that we’re both very hot women.”

In the same interview, Singh also discussed opting for item numbers. “I don’t think there has been very conscious planning. When it comes to item numbers, I genuinely feel that as an actor, it is really a part that you have to play for a woman who’s so uninhibited with their sexuality. For me, I want to definitely be experimenting at this point in time,” the Bollywood actor commented.