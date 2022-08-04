Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Chitrangda Singh on being called Mehwish Hayat’s lookalike, ‘ I do agree’
Chitrangda Singh on being called Mehwish Hayat’s lookalike, ‘ I do agree’

Chitrangda Singh on being called Mehwish Hayat’s lookalike, ‘ I do agree’

Articles
Advertisement
Chitrangda Singh on being called Mehwish Hayat’s lookalike, ‘ I do agree’

Chitrangda Singh on being called Mehwish Hayat’s lookalike, ‘ I do agree’

Advertisement

Indian actress Chitrangda Singh recently agreed that she has some basic and prominent resemblance to Mehwish Hayat.

Chitrangda Singh has been compared to the Ms. Marvel actress. It was proven by looking at the divas’ Instagram pages that Singh and Hayat do, in fact, share an amazing similarity.

The Bollywood star, in an interview, addressed the aforementioned claims. “I keep getting tagged on Instagram saying that she’s my doppelganger. And fans keep telling us that we look alike, or ask if we’re twins or sisters,” the actor who made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Hazaron Khuwaishein Aisi, said.

Singh went on to add, “I haven’t seen Mehwish Hayat’s work in Ms. Marvel yet, but she’s beautiful and lovely. I do think that sometimes there is a look that is very similar – I do agree that there is a resemblance. Let’s just say that we’re both very hot women.”

Also Read

Advertisement

In the same interview, Singh also discussed opting for item numbers. “I don’t think there has been very conscious planning. When it comes to item numbers, I genuinely feel that as an actor, it is really a part that you have to play for a woman who’s so uninhibited with their sexuality. For me, I want to definitely be experimenting at this point in time,” the Bollywood actor commented.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story