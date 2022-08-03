Chris Pratt celebrates 8 years of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Chris thanked his followers on Instagram on Tuesday for their support.

Pratt wasn’t a novice when the movie first came out

Chris Pratt celebrates the Guardians of the Galaxy reaching its eighth anniversary and the impending release of its last instalment.

Celebrating eight years of Guardians of the Galaxy Chris thanked his followers on Instagram on Tuesday for their support over the previous eight years of the Marvel movie series, which will conclude with the third and final instalment in 2023.

In his post, Pratt included a video of the first instalment of the franchise, which served as the catalyst for a new line of Marvel movies. The movie series not only helped MCU deepen its cosmic roots but also advanced the Thanos plot. Marvel released the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie in theatres eight years ago today, on August 1, 2014, and it didn’t take long for the movie to become a major part of the MCU.

“Star-Lord and the Guardians hit the big screen 8 years ago today,” Pratt said in his caption. Pratt credited the fans for the success the movie series has seen, adding,

“The community we’ve created over the last 8 years continues to astound me! And YOU are the reason for it all! We are grateful to YOU for letting us follow our dreams. We are the Guardians of the Galaxy, never forget that.”

Even though Pratt wasn’t a novice when the movie first came out, Guardians of the Galaxy greatly increased his notoriety and propelled him to the position he is in today. Pratt’s portrayal of Peter Quill was exactly what the fans desired, and the actor received high accolades for it.

