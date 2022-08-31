Chris Rock comes under fire as he joked about Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder

Chris Rock has drawn criticism after making light of Nicole Brown Simpson’s terrible murder and drawing comparisons to Will Smith’s Oscar slap.

The comic received criticism on Twitter for bringing up the event from 1995 during a stand-up performance on Sunday at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix.

The Everyone Despises Chris Star claimed that after getting struck on stage by Smith for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, he was asked to host the Academy Awards the following year.

Rock continued by making allusion to the well-reported murder trial, adding that asking Simpson to return to the restaurant where she left her eyeglasses before being stabbed to death would be like asking her to return to the Oscars.

In 1995, a 25-year-old restaurant server named Ron Goldman and Simpson were brutally murdered; their bodies were discovered in front of Simpson’s Brentwood, Los Angeles, house.

The former professional American football player and Simpson’s ex-husband OJ Simpson was charged with the killings, but he was ultimately cleared of all charges.

Online commentators felt that Smith “should have hit” the comic “much harder” for making light of such a terrible event.

Another woman acting as a counterbalance to Chris Rock’s humor, All is forgiven, dear #WillSmith,” one person said as another added. The more Chris Rock speaks, the more it becomes clear why Will Smith punched Chris Rock in the face.

“I believe it’s acceptable to state right away that Chris Rock is a terrible comedian. awful joke after bad joke. Not only was Nicole Brown Simpson murdered, but she was also beheaded. Whaaat? One irate user tweeted, “All #WillSmith did was smack your (expletive)!”

One tweet stated that “#WillSmith should’ve smacked #ChrisRock even harder for the (crap) he is spewing.”

Another remarked ironically, “Yeah Chris Rock – You getting slapped for talking (crap) and the gruesome killing of Nicole Brown Simpson are exactly the same thing. fantastic analogy You give a damn about abuse against women. It is now entirely evident to us.

Gregory Anderson, a photojournalist, stated that Fred Goldmon, the deceased waiter’s father, should have the “honor” of slapping Rock right now for the pitiful joke.

It’s extremely disrespectful and not at all humorous to compare what happened to him to what happened to Nicole Brown Simpson, he continued.

