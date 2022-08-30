Chris Rock rejects offer to host upcoming Oscars in 2023.

Chris Rock rejects offer to host upcoming Oscars in 2023. Following his altercation with Will Smith, Chris doesn’t appear interested in hosting the Oscars again.

The performer admits that he declined the chance to headline the renowned awards ceremony in 2023. The comedian acknowledged that attending the Oscars again would be like going back to a crime scene at one of his performances at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix.

Chris continued, saying that asking the late Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where her mother had placed a pair of glasses the night of her death would be like asking O.J. Simpson to testify in his own 1995 murder trial.

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy, expressed his optimism about getting over the Oscars debacle.

“We want to advance and host an Oscars that honors cinema. While we are now focused on that, moving forward is really what matters “added Kramer, who took over for former CEO Dawn Hudson in July after she left.

