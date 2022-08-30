Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chris Rock rejects offer to host upcoming Oscars in 2023

Chris Rock rejects offer to host upcoming Oscars in 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Chris Rock rejects offer to host upcoming Oscars in 2023

Chris Rock

Advertisement
  • Chris Rock rejects offer to host upcoming Oscars in 2023.
  • The comedian acknowledged that attending the Oscars again would be like going back to a crime scene.
  • CEO of the Academy expressed his optimism about getting over the Oscars debacle.
Advertisement

Chris Rock rejects offer to host upcoming Oscars in 2023. Following his altercation with Will Smith, Chris doesn’t appear interested in hosting the Oscars again.

The performer admits that he declined the chance to headline the renowned awards ceremony in 2023. The comedian acknowledged that attending the Oscars again would be like going back to a crime scene at one of his performances at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix.

Chris continued, saying that asking the late Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where her mother had placed a pair of glasses the night of her death would be like asking O.J. Simpson to testify in his own 1995 murder trial.

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy, expressed his optimism about getting over the Oscars debacle.

“We want to advance and host an Oscars that honors cinema. While we are now focused on that, moving forward is really what matters “added Kramer, who took over for former CEO Dawn Hudson in July after she left.

Also Read

Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves second chance after apologizing to Chris Rock
Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves second chance after apologizing to Chris Rock

Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves a second chance after apologizing...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story