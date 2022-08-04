Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy as she’s ‘feeling hopeful’

Chrissy Teigen announced her pregnancy almost two years after having a loss, saying she is “feeling hopeful and amazing.”

It follows the TV host’s comment that losing a pregnancy in September 2020 would be “the greatest pain I could ever imagine.”

Sharing a pregnancy photograph of herself in a cropped black t-shirt and sheer high-waisted briefs, the 36-year-old posted: “The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Celebrity friends shared their congratulations, including Lily James from Pam and Tommy who used four heart emojis in her comment and Tan France from Queer Eye who said: “Yay!! Love, I’m happy for you guys.