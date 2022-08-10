Chrissy Teigen reveals her insane nightmares during pregnancy.

She is expecting a child with her husband John Legend.

Couple revealed in a tweet that they were expecting a “miracle” baby.

Nearly two years after her terrible miscarriage, the 36-year-old author of Cravings, who is expecting a child with husband John Legend, has disclosed that she is having “crazy” dreams.

The Lip Sync Battle contestant revealed on Twitter that she had previously been prescribed medicine to help her deal with nightmares, but that she is now unable to take it while pregnant.

I was put on a blood pressure medicine at night since I’ve experienced such bizarre, sweating nightmares for most of my life. They vanished entirely as a result. Teigen tweeted, “I can’t handle being pregnant and they’re back.

This is simply a PSA for anyone who has them, I suppose. I would wake up several times at night trying to dry off because the chilly air will kill me, she continued. Additionally, it treats it like a commercial and resumes where it left off if I wake up and then fall asleep again.

Two years after losing their son Jack, the couple revealed in a tweet that they were expecting a “miracle” baby. Additionally, the couple has two kids: Miles, age three, and Luna, age five.

