‘Collaboration does not mean consent,’ says Arisha Razi

A photographer uploaded the nikkah photos of Arisha Razi “without her express permission”.

The Makafat actress was questioned about whether the event was sponsored.

She recently appeared in a Q&A session on Instagram.

In a time where getting access to everything is simpler because to the internet, violating someone’s privacy is immoral and has turned into a felony. Due to the spotlight and attention they receive, celebrities have been the main target for having their photos released without their permission all over the world.

A similar regrettable situation occurred when the photographer uploaded the nikkah photos of aspiring Pakistani actress Arisha Razi “without her express permission.”

Razi was questioned about whether the event was sponsored during a now-expired Q&A session on Instagram because the photographer said she never paid for it. The actress from Abro responded by saying, “There were no such terms and policies [that had] been signed from our side that they have the right to upload anything without our consent or permission. The picture the other party has uploaded is an invoice, not the contract, and no name is even there. If the claimed invoice has been generated and paid then why they are saying that we haven’t paid for the event? Even if collaboration/PR is there even then you have no right to share or post without permission or consent of someone.”

However, in response to the Makafat actress, Karachi-based Studio 86 also issued a statement, saying that “all sides agreed mutually that when she herself would reveal this “happy moment to the public” then the photographer would be able to upload selected pictures approved by her after she granted them permission.”

The page asked Razi for permission before sharing the videos and photographs, but she didn’t respond to their messages, according to now-defunct Instagram stories.

The actor from Omer Dadi Aur Gharwale was also questioned over the cosmetic artist’s uploaded images of her. Razi asserted that Sara Ali, the makeup artist, published the images after the photographer posted them to social media and they gained widespread attention.

