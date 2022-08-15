Advertisement
Complaint lodged against Aamir Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha makers

Manav Vij talks to people apologising on Laal Singh Chaddha

  • Complaint filed against Aamir Khan and makers of Laal Singh Chaddha for allegedly disrespecting Indian Army.
  • Lawyer claims film’s portrayal of armed forces humiliated the armed forces.
  • Complaint filed under section 153 (wantonly offering provocation with purpose to provoke riot).
Complaint seeking FIR has been filed against Aamir Khan and the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha for allegedly disrespecting the Indian Army.

Laal, played by Aamir, works as an Indian Army soldier in the movie, one of several jobs he holds during his life.

According to media reports, a Delhi-based attorney complained to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Friday, alleging that Laal Singh Chaddha’s portrayal of the Indian Army had humiliated the armed services.

Aamir, one of the movie’s producers, as well as Paramount Pictures and director Advait Chandan, were named in the case.

According to additional reports, lawyer Vineet Jindal complained to Delhi Police that the film included inappropriate material.

He requested the filing of a FIR against the relevant people under sections 153 (wantonly offering provocation with purpose to provoke riot), 153A (promoting hostility between different groups), 298 (wounding the religious sensibilities of any person), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

