Conflict between Princes Harry and William is expected to worsen

Conflict between Princes Harry and William is expected to worsen

Articles
Conflict between Princes Harry and William is expected to worsen

Conflict between Princes Harry and William is expected to worsen

  • Princes William and Harry are in no position to reconcile.
  • Their differences are only anticipated to deepen.
  • The Duke of Sussex is prepared to make a number of accusations against royals.
Princes William and Harry are in no position to reconcile because their differences are only anticipated to deepen.

The Duke of Sussex is prepared to make a number of accusations against royals, including claims of racism against an unnamed royal.

Since standing down as a senior royal and relocating to the US, Harry and the Duke of Cambridge, with whom he once had a close relationship, have become less close.

Although the brothers will come into contact during the Sussexes’ tour to the UK, royal analyst Phil Dampier believes that the likelihood of them working together is slim.

On social media, Dampier stated: “Until Harry’s book is finished, I can’t see any hope of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Cambridges.

And it’s probably going to make things worse, he said.

