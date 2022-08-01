Crystal Renay accuses her husband Ne-Yo for lies & deception.

Ne-wife Yo’s Crystal Renay posted an emotional statement on Instagram

Ne-Yo replied to Renay’s message by Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, Ne-wife Yo’s Crystal Renay posted an emotional statement on Instagram in which she accused him of having “many” extramarital affairs during their nearly ten-year marriage.

“8 years of fabrications and trickery. The beginning of her statement read, “8 years of naively sharing my life and spouse with multiple women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every single one of them.

“It would be an understatement to say that I’m disgusted and heartbroken. It is completely ridiculous to want me to stay and tolerate it. The narcissist’s way of thinking. I won’t continue to mislead the public or act as though this is something it isn’t, she added.

Renay, 36, continued by stating, “I pick me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect,” adding that she would be concentrating on herself going forward.

“If someone can’t love you the way you deserve, then it’s up to you to love yourself,” she said in her parting statement, which was amiable but also seemed to imply finality. I have no ill will toward him and only hope for the best for him.

On Twitter, Ne-Yo replied to Renay’s message by Sunday afternoon.

He said, “My family and I will work through our issues behind closed doors for the sake of our children.”

Personal issues shouldn’t be discussed in open forums, according to the saying. Simply respecting the privacy of my family and I at this time is all I want.

Renay and Ne-Yo initially began dating after they first met in 2015 to talk about maybe working together on the musician’s upcoming album.