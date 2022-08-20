Cuttputlli: Akshay Kumar plays a cop pursuing serial killer with team

Makers of Cuttputlli took to social media to drop the trailer of the gritty thriller.

Over 2-minute trailer showcases Akshay and a team of cops chasing after a serial killer.

Rakul Preet Singh also is seen helping out in her own way in the search.

In the trailer, Akshay is viewed as a cop pursuing a chronic executioner who has killed 3 school young ladies and is searching for his next focus in the little slope station of Kasauli. Akshay and his group of police need to chase him down in 2 days and prevent the homicides from occurring.

Sharing the trailer via virtual entertainment, Akshay stated, “3 Murders, 1 City, A Cop and A Serial-Killer out on the loose!#CuttputlliOnHotstar drops on 2nd September, only on @DisneyPlusHS.”

When the trailer debuted and was shared via online entertainment, fans started dropping their audits in the remark segment. Many adored the turns in the story and were charmed by the plot.

Coordinated by Ranjit M Tewari, the film denotes another collab among him and Akshay. Their last film together was Bell Bottom, which figured out how to win the hearts of the crowd.

Cuttputlli has been shot in Mussoorie and it grandstands a coarse story that vows to leave you as eager and anxious as can be.

It is a Hindi revamp of a South film named Ratsasan. The movie is set out toward a chief OTT discharge rather than dramatic. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar on September 2, 2022.

